The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the third match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on 30 March. The fixture, scheduled to be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, marks the opening game for both franchises. With high expectations surrounding both squads, fantasy cricket managers are closely analysing player form and pitch conditions to build their optimal Dream11 line-ups. Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs CSK IPL 2026

The headline for this encounter is undoubtedly the emotional return of local hero Riyan Parag as the full-time captain of the Rajasthan Royals. Leading his side in his home state of Assam, Parag takes over from Sanju Samson, who will now feature in the yellow of Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are entering a new era. With talismanic figure MS Dhoni unavailable for the first two weeks due to a calf strain, Samson is expected to shoulder the wicketkeeping responsibilities. Both teams are desperate for a strong start after a disappointing 2025 campaign, where RR and CSK finished ninth and tenth, respectively.

Key Fantasy Selections and Picks

For fantasy managers, the top-order batters and versatile all-rounders are the priority. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a must-have due to his explosive strike rate in the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja is another essential pick, given his familiarity with the CSK batters and his recent form with both bat and ball.

Sanju Samson enters as a top fantasy contender, particularly as he faces his former team. From the bowling department, Rajasthan’s Jofra Archer and Chennai’s Afghan spin sensation Noor Ahmad are tipped to be the primary wicket-takers on this surface

RR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne

CSK: Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Gopal / Rahul Chahar IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check Complete Indian Premier League 19 Time Table.

RR vs CSK Pitch and Weather Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly red-soil surface and relatively short boundaries. Historically, the ground has favoured teams batting second, as a significant dew factor typically emerges during the evening hours, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball.

The weather forecast for Monday is clear, with temperatures expected to hover around 26°C. Given the likelihood of dew, the captain winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first. Fans should anticipate a high-scoring thriller, with a par score likely exceeding 180.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).