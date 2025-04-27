Gujarat Titans will be hosted by Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the 47th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is the tenth game for Rajasthan and the ninth for Gujarat in the ongoing competition. The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played on Monday, April 28, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the Royals vs Titans IPL 2025 fixture, the hosts have just four points while GT have 12 points. RR vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 47.

The two teams have already faced once in Indian Premier League season 18. In the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans have earned a big 58 runs victory, after totaling 217/6, batting first. They had bundled Rajasthan Royals for 159 runs in 19.2 overs. Even in the overall head-to-head records, GT have a huge domination with six wins and just one defeat in seven matches. RR vs GT IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the leading run scorer of the side has his spot sealed. He is expected to open with the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been impressive in the two innings he has played so far. Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, and Dhruv Jurel, all have above 200 runs already in IPL 2025 and are predicted to play. Shimron Hetmyer's strike rate will be crucial in the finishing overs. Wandindu Hasaranga with ten and Jofra Archer with nine wickets are the core bowlers of the side. Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande have been decent with the wickets too.

RR Playing XI vs GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wandindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Gujarat Titans

The Titans are playing the best cricket in IPL 2025. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler, all three batters have above 300 runs in IPL 2025 already, and will continue to form the top-order of the side. Washington Sundar should be getting more chances, especially in Jaipur, where middle overs will play a big part during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match. Sherfane Rutherford has already struck above 200 runs this season, he stays too. Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia haven't got much to bat, but have been lethal with the strike rate whenever the proper opportunity came. They must perform the finisher's role. Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, and Mohammed Siraj all have bagged a good number of wickets, and are contenders for the purple cap. The GT bowling line-up without them is not imaginable. Rashid Khan hasn't been the game-changer he usually is, but should get more chances. Shubman Gill Opens Up on His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With Sara Tendulkar, Says ‘I’ve Been Single for Over Three Years’ (Watch Video).

GT Playing XI vs RR

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat

