After all the misery, post five consecutive losses, Rajasthan Royals are gearing up to host an in-form Gujarat Titans next. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is the 47th Indian Premier League fixture this season, the tenth for Rajasthan and the ninth for Gujarat. Ahead of the Royals vs Titans game, GT have 12 points from eight games, winning six and losing only two. RR have only four points from nine games, with only two wins and seven losses. RR vs GT IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Gujarat Titans are having a very opposite form when compared to Rajasthan Royals. They have four wins in their last five games. With 12 points already in the bag and still six matches left to play in the league phase, the qualification scenario looks the simplest for GT in Indian Premier Season 18. While, Rajasthan will be having the toughest road to qualifiers, besides CSK. The hosts of the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match have the slimmest chances of making it above the league phase this season. GT vs RR Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 Runs in IPL 2025.

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have played against each other in seven matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RR have just one win, while GT have been dominant with six wins.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Riyan Parag Sai Kishore Yashasvi Jaiswal Sai Sudharsan Jofra Archer Shubman Gill

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

Riyan Parag has 234 runs, with a strike rate of above 150, which is good, but Rajasthan expects more from him. He needs to score better, especially in the middle overs, where Sai Kishore, who bagged 12 wickets already will be a big threat. Not getting out will be a challenge for Parag. Yashasvi Jaiswal has 356 runs and is probably the only good awesome in the RR camp this season. His competition in runs will be with Sai Sudharsan, who is the highest run-getter with 417 runs already. Jofra Archer has nine wickets, at an economy of above nine. The battle with Shubman Gill with the new ball in place will be interesting. Would Gill bash Archer for runs or fail to cope with the pace and bounce will be a spectacle to watch.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Sai Sudharsan Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

RR vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

The young Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sandeep Sharma should be the impact player choices for Rajasthan Royals. While Ishant Sharma and Shahrukh Khan can be the impact player choices for Gujarat Titans in the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match.

