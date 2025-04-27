Hosts Rajasthan Royals, who are having the worst form currently in the Indian Premier League 2024-25, having lost all of their last five matches, will be the underdogs in this one, where they face Gujarat Titans, who have been one of the best performers of IPL 2025. The RR vs GT IPL 2025 match is the 47th fixture of the ongoing tournament, the tenth for Rajasthan and the ninth for Gujarat. Ahead of the Royals vs Titans IPL 2025 match, GT have triple the points of RR, despite featuring in a match less. Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 58 Runs in IPL 2025; Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna Shine As GT Secure Comprehensive Victory Against RR.

Gujarat Titans are having one of the best NRR, of +1.104, and a great form. They won four of the last five matches they played. The side has six wins and only two losses in the eight matches they have played so far. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have a devastating -0.625 NRR. They have just two wins in their nine matches, and their chances of reaching the top four look very slim.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, April 28. The weather in Jaipur is expected to be hot, but decent for playing cricket. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 34 degrees Celsius during the start but, a dip to 30 degrees Celsius is expected by 11 PM. Sai Sudharsan Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium lacks bounce, making it neither too friendly to bat or ball. An even competition has been observed at the venue. Based on the recent matches, it can be assumed that a total of about 180 runs are also defendable here. Also, the team that is more aggressive during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match middle overs are expected to win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).