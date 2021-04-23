Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders would like to go up in the team standings as they take on each other in match 18 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 24). Losing three of their first four games, both these sides have made a dismal start to their campaign and would be raring to get back to winning ways. While KKR’s middle-order woes have troubled them repeatedly, RR need to make the best utilization of their limited resources to thrive in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have met each other 23 times in IPL history with the latter side dominating the head-to-head record with 12 wins. 10 games went in Rajasthan’s favour while the remaining encounter was washed out due to rain.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18, Key Players

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hasn’t been at his best this season, but KKR bowlers can’t take him lightly on a good batting track. Young Chetan Sakariya needs to handle the mantle in the bowling department. On the other hand, all-rounders Pat Cummins and Andre Russell shone in KKR’s last outing against CSK and would like to replicate their heroics against RR as well. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18, Mini-Battles

Pat Cummins vs Sanju Samson and Chris Morris vs Andre Russell will the mini-battles to watch out for in the RR vs DC IPL 2021 match.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 18 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 23 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021 in India so all matches will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Fans can watch the RR vs KKR IPL 2021 match live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Live streaming online for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Likely Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR Likely Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

