Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 18 of the Indian Super League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs KKR clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 24, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to put an end to their losing run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have made a poor start to their IPL 2021 season, losing three of their opening four games in the competition. Both teams have lost three matches on the bounce and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways at the expense of the other when they face each other. The sides are expected to make significant changes to their playing XI after inconsistent performances.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Wicket-Keepers – Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Jos Buttler (RR) must be your keeper for this clash.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen – David Miller (RR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR) must be your batsmen.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Fantasy Team: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Chris Morris (RR) must be your all-rounders.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bowlers – Shreyas Gopal (RR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Chetan Sakariya (RR) must be your bowlers.

Jos Buttler (RR) must be selected as the captain of your RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Andre Russell (KKR) can be named as the vice-captain.

