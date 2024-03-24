RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants open their campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The RR vs LSG will begin at 03:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs LSG on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match 4. RR vs LSG, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 Clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Two of the formidable sides in the IPL 2024 will lock horns as they search first points of the season. Both the sides will be looking to find the right combination early on to set the tone for the rest of the tournament. interestingly, ahead of the IPL 2024 Royals traded Avesh Khan from Lucknow for Devdutt Padikkal. Both are expected to be named in playing XI. Meanwhile, in the RR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added six players from RR while rest from LSG to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (RR), KL Rahul (LSG) and Sanju Samson (RR).

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (LSG) and Kyle Mayers (LSG).

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin (RR), Krunal Pandya (LSG) and Marcus Stoinis (LSG).

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Avesh Khan (LSG).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) and KL Rahul (vc). Lucknow Super Giants Players and Staff Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of Starting IPL 2024 Campaign (Watch Video).

Jos Buttler (RR), KL Rahul (LSG), Sanju Samson (RR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (LSG), Kyle Mayers (LSG), Ravi Ashwin (RR), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Avesh Khan (LSG).

