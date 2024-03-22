Lucknow Super Giants players visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as they gear up to begin their IPL 2024 campaign. The players took a trip to the iconic temple, which was inaugurated just two months ago, to pray and seek the blessings of the Divine at the start of the season. Keshav Maharaj, who is in India with the LSG squad to train, also accompanied the players and support staff on their visit to the temple. Lucknow Super Giants begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 25. ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Keshav Maharaj Visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya As He Trains at LSG IPL 2024 Camp (View Pic).

LSG Players, Staff Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

A special trip to Ayodhya, to seek the blessings of Lord Ram before the new season 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/avIiCKxR2U — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 22, 2024

