The Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in match four of the Indian Premier League 2024. The match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have a brilliant squad which consists of many impactful players. Both teams will be hoping to win their opening match and make a winning start to the tournament. Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Presents Ravi Ashwin With a Special Jersey Number 500 Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

The Rajasthan Royals, who have been the winners of the cash-rich league in the first edition, have never won a trophy since then. The Sanju Samson-led side always performed well in the initial stages of the competition but ended up losing important games as the tournament progressed. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Co. have got a lot of powerful batsmen in their squad. Apart from Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis are some of those players who can turn the match on their own.

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected weather during the RR vs LSG IPL 2024 match in Jaipur (Image: Accuweather)

The weather in Jaipur on March 24 is expected to be sunny and the temperature during the match hours is expected to be between 33 degree celsius and 35 degree celsius. There will be no rain interruption during the match. KL Rahul Performs Trademark ‘Shut the Noise’ Celebration With Fans As He Joins Lucknow Super Giants Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is expected to be batting-friendly and scores above 200 runs are easily changeable. As the match is set to be played in the afternoon, there will be no due and the ball will come more easily on the bat. The ground size is also decent but the spinners can also play a role if the surface remains dry.

