Shivam Dube smashed a 25-ball half-century during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 17. The left-hander was in red-hot form at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he played some spectacular shots to get to the mark. Dube hit two fours and five sixes in this knock. This was his first fifty in IPL 2023. How to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League Match.

Shivam Dube Scores Half-Century

FIFTY FOR SHIVAM DUBE. 52* from just 25 balls including 2 fours & 5 sixes. pic.twitter.com/7s68KO8ozg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)