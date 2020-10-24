Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020. RCB vs CSK clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams have had very much contrasting seasons and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Ahead of the RR vs MI match in Dream11 IPL 2020, here are some of the players you must have in your team. RR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 45.

Playoff qualification looks like a mere formality for Mumbai Indians and a win will all but confirm that while a loss in this clash, could see Rajasthan Royals’ hope of final four finish take a huge hit. Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. RR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

RR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is a must-pick in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team. Be it taking wickets with the new ball or restricting run flow in the death overs, the right-arm pacer is sensational every time he gets the ball and will play a crucial role against an inconsistent RR batting.

RR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kieron Pollard

The all-rounder has been in sensational touch in IPL 2020 and has played a crucial role in MI’s success. Pollard has stepped up lower down the order and has scored some crucial runs. Along with batting, the 32-year-old has also made an impact in the bowling and fielding department and remains a must pick in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock

After a string of low scores in the initial half of the tournament, Quinton de Kock has rediscovered his form and scored cruciual runs at the top of the order. Being a wicket-keeper, his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you extra points so he must be a pick in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tewatia

The all-rounder will once again be a crucial player for Rajasthan Royals in this clash. He has been scoring runs and is also been among the wickets. So Rahul Tewatia remains a must pick in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

The English pacer has been sensational this season and will once again a crucial figure in the match. Along with wickets at regular intervals, Jofra Archer has also kept a low economy rate which makes him a must-have in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

