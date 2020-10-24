Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope to put its Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign back on track when they play defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 25. Rajasthan are seventh in the IPL 2020 points table with only eight points from 11 matches while Mumbai Indians have played a game less and are atop the standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for the best line-up and tips to pick the perfect playing XI with captain and vice-captain recommendations should scroll down for all details. MI vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 20.

RR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper batsman has been in fine form of late and has scored four fifties in his last six innings. He is Mumbai Indians’ highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 and has already scored 368 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 143.19. De Kock remained not-out on 46 off 37 deliveries in MI’s last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has also done a brilliant job behind the stumps. He should certainly be picked as the captain for every Dream11 fantasy team. RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 45.

RR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jofra Archer

He has been a lone warrior for Rajasthan Royals throughout the season. Despite their poor outings so far, Archer sits fifth in the wicket-takers list with 15 scalps to his name. Archer has combined his fiery pace with some excellent bouncers and knuckle-balls to surprise the opposition. He opens the bowling for the Royals and always gives them the upper-hand with a wicket or two in the opening two overs. He has been Royals’ best player in IPL 2020 and should be picked as the vice-captain for your Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XI

RR Likely Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

MI Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Steve Smith’s men need to win to stay alive in the tournament and keep playoffs aspirations alive. Winning their remaining three games will still not guarantee them a place in the final four and they will still require some favourable results but a defeat from here will certainly kill all chances. Mumbai Indians need a win to secure the play-offs berth.

