Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) take on each other in the match number 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both Rajasthan and Mumbai are in contention for a place in the playoffs. While MI are comfortably placed on the top of the IPL 2020 points table, RR are on seventh spot. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by 57 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven important things ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2020 match. RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 45.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head

In 21 meetings against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals have managed to win just ten matches. And MI have won 11 games, thus leading the head-to-head record slightly.

RR vs MI Key Players

Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will be the two key players for Rajasthan Royals team. From Mumbai Indians camp, Ishan Kishan and Trent Boult will hold the key.

RR vs MI Mini-Battles

Trent Boult vs Steve Smith and Jofra Archer vs Ben Stokes are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

RR vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 45 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 45 between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

RR vs MI Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 45 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RR vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs MI Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI Probable Playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

