Since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have had some special events for the social cause. Royal Challengers play one of their IPL matches in a green jersey to promote planting trees. Mumbai Indians celebrate ESA (Education and Sports for All) day, a step taken by the team owners towards education and sports for all children. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard: Check RR vs MI Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, play their one IPL match as the #PinkPromise game. The initiative by the Rajasthan-based franchise highlights the Royals' commitment towards women's empowerment. In the IPL 2025 season, the 2008 champions, Rajasthan, will host the #PinkPromise match against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1.

Why Rajasthan Royals Wearing Pink Jersey During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

Building on the momentum of last year's success towards the commitment towards women, Rajasthan Royals once again donned a special "All-Pink Jersey" against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 that symbolised solidarity with women changemakers. The great initiative showcases how cricket can bring change in society. What is ESA Day? Know All About Nita Ambani's Brainchild and Mumbai Indians' Special Initiative During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Featuring 19000 Young Supporters.

PinkPromise by Rajasthan Royals

All-Pink for the women of Rajasthan, for Pinky Devi! 💗 Every six hit will power six homes with solar energy today. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4QvWXP9SUW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2025

This year, the Royals will light up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power for every six struck during the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match. Additionally, INR 100 from every May 1 ticket will be supported to women-led development projects in rural Rajasthan. A specially designed "Pink Promise" jersey sale will go toward the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RPF). RPF is the social equity arm of the franchise.

