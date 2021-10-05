Rajasthan Royals, with newfound purpose and momentum, would aim at strengthening their playoff hopes when they face a struggling Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League 2021 on Tuesday, October 5. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Put to the test by a brilliant Chennai Super Kings performance led by the exuberance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajasthan Royals players showed why they have one of the best young sides in the competition with the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube going beserk to take their side home in just 17.3 overs. Now, they would expect to replicate a similar performance against Mumbai Indians, who have not been a shadow of the side that won the title last year. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Batting has been a cause of major concern for Mumbai as the defending champions have failed both to post a solid total and even chase down to win, on certain occasions. A heartbreaking defeat, despite a fighting performance with the ball beckoned the champions in their last match against Delhi Capitals and now, they are a similar position to that of Rajasthan--win and stay in contention for the playoffs or lose, and get knocked out of the competition. RR vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 51

IPL 2021 Live Score

RR vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 51 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. RR vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 51

RR vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 51 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

