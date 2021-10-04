As we move to the business end of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), one playoffs spot is up for grabs. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the last four. Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of IPL 2021 playoffs contention while Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are fighting it out for one available slot. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians as both the sides look to stay in contention for IPL 2021 playoffs. It is going to be a high octane contest. RR vs MI, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 23 times and it is Mumbai Indians who lead the head-to-head record slightly, winning 12 games while Rajasthan Royals have just eleven wins to their name.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 51, Key Players

Mustafizur Rahman and Sanju Samson will be the key players for RR while in MI camp Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will play an important role. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 51, Mini Battles

Chetan Sakariya vs Quinton de Kock will be one of the main battles to look out for while Trent Boult vs Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be a key clash to look out for.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 51 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (RR vs MI) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 04, 2021 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 51, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 51, Likely Playing XIs

RR Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

