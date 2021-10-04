For Mumbai Indians, the hunt for playoff continues as they will take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the Dream11 team for RR vs MI, IPL 2021. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have 10 points in their kitty. For now, both teams have had quite a similar fate in the IPL 2021. Having won five games, the two played 12 matches. RR is currently placed on number six of the IPL 2021 points table and MI follows. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: KKR Move Closer To Playoff Qualification After Win Over SRH.

The two teams have had quite an interesting head-to-head record. Out of the 24 games played between both teams, Mumbai Indians have won 12 games and Rajasthan Royals walked away with the last laugh on 11 occasions. One of them produced no result. The last time the two teams met each other Mumbai Indians won the match by seven wickets. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick as wicket-keeper Sanju Samson (RR) for RR vs MI, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Evin Lewis (RR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI).

RR vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for the team should be Keiron Pollard (MI) Rahul Tewatia (RR), Shivam Dube (RR), Krunal Pandya (MI).

RR vs MI, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Mustafizur Rahman (RR), Chetan Sakariya (RR), as your bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) can be your captain for RR vs MI fantasy team, while Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can be elected as your vice-captain.

