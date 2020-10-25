RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Intending to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Rajasthan Royals are meeting Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It’s a must-win game for Steve Smith’s men as a defeat will almost knock them out of the final-four contention. On the other hand, the four-time champions have been on a roll this season and will be determined to extend their winning run. Currently placed at the top of team standings with 14 points, MI will also almost secure their playoff berth after defeating Rajasthan. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned as live commentary and updates of the game coming your way. RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Too many experiments have been the nemesis for Rajasthan this season. Their batting order never looked stable while Steve Smith’s tactics on the field haven’t been great either. However, the likes of Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer have been performing consistently and will be eyeing to put up another significant performance. RR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 45.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have performed like true champions in the entire tournament. After facing a five-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, they bounced back brilliantly and won seven of their next nine games. Notably, Mumbai’s other two losses came in the super over.

MI, however, will have some concerns as their regular skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t take part in the previous game due to a hamstring injury. Although his absence didn’t hurt MI, the Hitman will be raring to get back on the field.

Notably, the defending champions defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in their previous meeting earlier this season and will be raring to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, RR will have to put their best foot forward to get the favourable result.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh