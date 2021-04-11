Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will lock horns with each other in the IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which will guide you to build your playing XI. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the first time that the two teams will be locking horns with each other in the tournament. Needless to say that both teams would be aiming to have a winning start in the tournament. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

The weather will be clear and there are no chances of rain pouring. This means the fans will be enjoying the full game on Monday. The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is quite a high-scoring one and will live up to its reputation. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer is likely to miss the first half of IPL due to his injury and Mohammed Shami will be available for selection. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (PBKS) and Sanju Samson (RR), Chris Gayle (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Jhye Richardson (PBKS), Kartik Tyagi (RR), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

KL Rahul (PBKS), must be your captain for this clash while Sanju Samson (RR) can be named as the vice-captain.

