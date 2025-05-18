RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 59 Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match takes place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Rajasthan Royals Name Lhuan-dre Pretorius As Nitish Rana's Injury Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race while Punjab Kings are very much in it. So, RR will be keen to spoil the party for other teams. PBKS, on the other hand, are currently placed third on the IPL 2025 points table with one leg in playoffs. Meanwhile, we have drafted the RR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR).

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (PBKS), Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) and Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS).

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc). Did Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Share Points After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match in Dharamsala Was Called Off? Check Here.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS).

