The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala had to be called off after just 10.1 overs of action. The HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) stadium in Dharamsala witnessed a fiery start by Punjab Kings with openers Prabhsimran Singh (50 off 28 balls) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34 balls). The young opening duo smashed the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack to all parts of the ground and raced to 122/1 in 10.1 overs. It seemed that a big total was on the cards for Punjab Kings before the match was stopped midway and the players and the fans were evacuated out of the HPCA Stadium. But did Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals share one point each? IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

As per the IPL, an official statement read, "The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala," an official statement from the IPL said. "Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees." This happened amid the ongoing military tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor'. The BCCI has subsequently suspended IPL 2025 for a week. When Was The Last Time Indian Premier League Got Suspended? Know Details After IPL 2025 Called Off for One Week Amid India-Pakistan Military Tension.

Did Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Share Points After IPL 2025 Match Abandoned?

Interestingly enough, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals did not share points after the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match was called off in the midst of rising tension between India and Pakistan. Under normal circumstances, an abandoned match (with rain playing spoilsport in most cases) leads to both the participating teams sharing points, but a look at the IPL 2025 points table shows that there was no impact of this called-off game in the points column for both teams.

IPL 2025 Points Table After PBKS vs DC Game Called Off

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals' positions on IPL 2025 Points Table After Match 58 (Photo credit: IPL)

Punjab Kings remained third with 15 points from 11 matches, while Delhi Capitals stayed in the fifth spot, having scored 13 points in the same number of games. There is a possibility that the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be replayed at a later time and hence, both teams have not been given one point each from the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).