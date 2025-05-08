Rajasthan Royals have named South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 19-year-old has featured in 33 T20s and scored 911 runs with six half-centuries for teams like Paarl Royals and South Africa U-19. Pretorius has joined RR for INR 30 lakh. The young batter has also played five First-Class and 14 List-A matches, scoring a combined of 1013 runs, which include five hundred and four fifties. Devdutt Padikkal Ruled Out of IPL 2025 With Injury; Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Mayank Agarwal As Replacement.

Nitish Rana's Replacement Named by Rajasthan Royals

