Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). RCB are currently third in the points table with 10 points from eight games while RR are lingering at the bottom with six points. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RR vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, can scroll down below. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been sensational this season and with the addition of Chris Morris. Look more of a complete side than at the start of the competition. However, they were completely outclassed by KXIP in their last game and would be looking to bounce back against Rajasthan, who themselves are in dire need of a win. Steve Smith’s team were defeated by Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2020 outing. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

RR vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 32 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and has been providing live-action for all matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to watch the RR vs RCB match live in Hindi. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts will be live telecasting the game with English commentary. Fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live-action RR vs RCB match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to pay a nominal subscription fee to subscribe to Hotstar and catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

