Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League 2025 is coming into its business end, and all teams are focusing on reaching the playoffs of the showpiece tournament. The 43rd match of the IPL 2025 is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Bengaluru-based franchise is placed fourth in the points table, and a victory here will solidify their position. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 scorecard here. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the standings. RR needs to win their upcoming matches to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. RCB vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 42.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

After a dominating win over Punjab Kings, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB are hoping to win their first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru have lost all their IPL 2025 matches at home. The Bengaluru pitches are unpredictable. No longer a flat-track heaven with bowlers getting assistance throughout the match. Rajasthan are struggling this season. Four losses in a row, including two losses in the final over, have rattled their campaign.

There's an imbalance in the playing combination, and to make things worse, the inaugural champions are without their regular captain, Sanju Samson, who suffered an injury. This is a must-win game for RR, whereas RCB will look to continue their winning momentum. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Express Their Heartfelt Condolences Over Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma