A strong total posted by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Veteran Virat Kohli top-scored with 70 runs. This was Kohli's fifth half-century of the season. Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, notched up his second consecutive fifty of IPL 2025. The stylish cricketer departed after scoring 50 runs. For the Rajasthan Royals, Sandeep Sharma bagged two wickets. Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up one wicket each.
Out! A double-wicket over from Sandeep Sharma. Removes Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar. It was a length delivery wide outside the off-stump. Patidar looked to cut it away but managed to get an outside edge. Dhruv Jurel took an easy catch behind the wickets. Rajat Patidar c Dhruv Jurel b Sandeep Sharma 1(3)
Out! Two quick wickets for the Rajasthan Royals. Sandeep Sharma removed dangerous Devdutt Padikkal. A juggling catch by Nitish Rana at the extra cover region. A superb knock comes to an end. Devdutt Padikkal c Nitish Rana b Sandeep Sharma 50(27)
Out! Jofra Archer was brought back, and he removes dangerous Virat Kohli. The speedster breaks the dangerous partnership. A wicket against the run of play for the Rajasthan Royals. It was a slow leg-cutter, and it holds on the pitch. Kohli looked to punch it over the extra cover region. The ball hit quite high and balloons up in the air. Nitish Rana took a simple catch. Virat Kohli c Nitish Rana b Jofra Archer 70(42)
Fifty! Consecutive half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal. A brilliant knock by the left-handed batter. Padikkal will look to continue from here and took his side to a big score.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have put Royal Challengers Bengaluru on top. Both batters are playing aggressively, and the Rajasthan Royals bowlers are looking clueless at the moment. RCB will want to put a huge total from here.
Fifty! Back-to-back half-centuries for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A 32-ball fifty from Virat Kohli. A typical Kohli knock. Gets settled and then unleashes his beast mode. Fifth 50-plus score in nine innings this season for Virat Kohli.
After the dismissal of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal has joined Virat Kohli at the crease. Padikkal has looked positive and is ticking the scoreboard from one end. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is once again at his very best with rotating the strike and picking the odd boundary.
Out! Wanindu Hasaranga breaks the dangerous opening partnership. Gets the big wicket of Phil Salt and does the PUSHPA celebration. It was a slower delivery on the stumps, and Salt went for the big shot. However, it went high in the night sky, and Shimron Hetmyer completed the catch. Phil Salt c Shimron Hetmyer b Wanindu Hasaranga 26(23)
A brilliant powerplay for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt started cautiously but started to play their attacking game from the fifth over. Tushar Deshpande came into the attack, and the duo slammed some boundaries. Rajasthan, on the other hand, bowled brilliantly in the first four overs but then lost some plot. An interesting phase is coming up.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League 2025 is coming into its business end, and all teams are focusing on reaching the playoffs of the showpiece tournament. The 43rd match of the IPL 2025 is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Bengaluru-based franchise is placed fourth in the points table, and a victory here will solidify their position. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 scorecard here. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the standings. RR needs to win their upcoming matches to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs. RCB vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 42.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard
After a dominating win over Punjab Kings, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB are hoping to win their first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru have lost all their IPL 2025 matches at home. The Bengaluru pitches are unpredictable. No longer a flat-track heaven with bowlers getting assistance throughout the match. Rajasthan are struggling this season. Four losses in a row, including two losses in the final over, have rattled their campaign.
There's an imbalance in the playing combination, and to make things worse, the inaugural champions are without their regular captain, Sanju Samson, who suffered an injury. This is a must-win game for RR, whereas RCB will look to continue their winning momentum. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Express Their Heartfelt Condolences Over Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma