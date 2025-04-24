Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be keen on securing their second win on the bounce when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League this evening. Their form at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been poor with the side losing all their three home fixtures so far. With Rajasthan on a four-game losing streak, Bengaluru will feel this could be a pivotal shift in their ability to secure a win in front of home supporters. Opponents Rajasthan on the other hand need this win at all costs in order to stay competitive in the race for top four. RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 42.

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar will be leading the batting efforts for Bengaluru and expected to do the bulk of the scoring. Romario Shepherd and Tim David can be a key cog in their wheel when it comes to accelerating in the final stages of the innings. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the players to watch out for in terms of picking up wickets.

The form of Riyan Parag continues to be problem for Rajasthan and is one of the main reasons the team has failed to do well. Sanju Samson has an abdominal injury and has not travelled with the team. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana are two players that will need to step up and be counted here. In terms of bowling, Jofra Archer with his blistering pace can be a factor in this game.

When is RCB vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 24. The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Set To Miss RCB vs RR Match Due to Side Strain Injury.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It should be a high scoring game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing a much needed win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).