Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 17, 2020. Both teams are on the opposite end of the points table as Virat Kohli’s team sit comfortably in third with 10 points while Steve Smith’s team are lingering near the bottom with just six points from their eight games so far this season. The RR vs RCB provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for the RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The RCB spinner has been sensational for the team so far this season. The Stadium in Dubai is one of the biggest in UAE and with the venue favouring the spinner more in recent games, Yuzvendra Chahal will once again have a huge impact in the game. Rajasthan batsmen have struggled so far in the competition and with wins needed to qualify for the playoffs, they will play in Chahal’s hands.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

The Englishman is some of the very few consistent performers for Rajasthan this season. Jos Buttler will once again open the innings for RR and with the field up, he would be expected to take on the bowers early on to put the pressure. If the Englishman clicks, he could well go on to play a big inning.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

RR Likely Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

