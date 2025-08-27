Ackeem Auguste and Tim Seifert added 87 runs for the second wicket for Saint Lucia Kings (Photo Credit:X@SaintLuciaKings)

Caribbean Premier League 2025 (CPL) returned after a day's break, which witnessed Saint Lucia Kings play host to Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The high-scoring CPL 2025 match went down to the wire, where Saint Lucia Kings prevailed by four wickets in a close finish, thanks to Ackeem Auguste's maiden Caribbean Premier League fifty. Shakib Al Hasan Becomes First Bangladesh Bowler To Pick 500 T20 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Match.

Batting first, Guyana Amazon Warriors, despite a good start, found themselves staring down the barrel at 78 for 5, with all their key batters back in the pavilion, thanks to a brilliant spell by Keon Gaston. Moeen Ali scored a three-ball duck, while Shimron Hetmyer got run out for three by Tim David.

Romario Shepherd and Iftikhar Ahmed played out of their skins, adding 102 for the sixth wicket, before the Pakistan all-rounder fell to David Wiese for 33. Undeterred, Shepherd continued his onslaught and scored an unbeaten 73 off 34, helping the Warriors post 202 on the board. Gaston was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for Saint Lucia Kings.

Romario Shepherd Takes Bowlers For A Ride

In reply, Saint Lucia Kings lost opener Johnson Charles early, but wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Ackeem Auguste stitched a 87-run second wicket stand before Imran Tahir dismissed the former for 37. Auguste managed to score a solid 73 off 35, but homeboy Jediah Blades got the better of the batter, which in turn triggered a Kings' collapse. CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Imran Thair’s Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul Guides Guyana Amazon Warriors to Big 83-Run Win Against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Gudakesh Motie joined the festivities and claimed two wickets in as many overs, tilting favour in the Warriors' side. Roston Chase (12), Tim David (25), and Aaron Jones (16) got starts for Saint Lucia Kings, but it was eventually captain Wiese, who ensured his side emerged victorious, scoring an unbeaten 10*, alongside Khary Pierre, who hit a one-ball four.

For Guyana Amazon Warriors, Blades, and Gudakesh Motie were standout performers with the bat, claiming two wickets apiece. This win sees Saint Lucia Kings rise to second place in the CPL 2025 points table as Guyana Amazon Warriors drop down to third.

