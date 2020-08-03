The IPL 2020 was announced last evening and the franchises and the fans couldn’t keep calm as they started posting tweets on social media. MS Dhoni’s better half Sakshi also announced her excitement on social media by donning a yellow colour off-shoulder top. The colour happens to be the official colour of the Chennai Super Kings. No sooner Sakhi posted the picture on social media, the official account of CSK commented on the snap which read, "Vaa Vaa Manjal Malarey." This is a popular number from 'Rajadhi Raja', which features Thalla Rajinikanth. IPL 2020: Here’s How Mumbai Indians, CSK, KXIP, KKR & Other Franchises Announced About Start of IPL 13.

The announcement of the IPL 2020 will finally prove to be a good dose of entertainment for the people who were waiting to see their favourite cricketers in action. Meanwhile, CSK fans have been waiting to watch MS Dhoni live in action for a while now. The CSK skipper has been away from cricket for more than a year now. For now, check out the post and the comment made by Chennai Super Kings.

Sakshi Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about MS Dhoni, the last time we saw him in action was during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He was last seen playing against New Zealand. Post which many people had speculated that MS Dhoni would retire from international cricket. But that certainly did not happen and Ravi Shashtri had said that MS Dhoni's return to International cricket would depend on the form he has in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 starts from September 19, 2020, in UAE. The teams will take off for the tournament on August 2020.

