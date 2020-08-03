The news of the IPL 2020 beginning from September 19, 2020, spread like wildfire. No sooner the official account of the Indian Premier League announced about the commencement of IPL 13, the fans and the IPL franchises could not contain their excitement and took to social media to post tweets on how keep are they for the tournament to happen. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and other franchises took to social media and sounded very excited about IPL 13. Rajasthan Royals Hilariously Trolls Kings XI Punjab Over IPL 2020 Announcements.

The finals of the tournament will be held on November 10, 2020. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled for March 2020 but owing to the outspread of the coronavirus, the sporting schedules had gone haywire. Like the fans, the franchises too were eagerly waiting for the tournament to happen. Now, let's check out the tweets below:

Alexa, please play 𝘖 𝘋𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪 𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘶 𝘙𝘰𝘢𝘳 𝘔𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢 💙 We cannot keep calm because IPL IS BACK 😍😍😍 📅 Sep 19 - Nov 10 🤝🏻 📍🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates #IPL2020 #IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/YFmsKGV1BO — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 2, 2020

Chennai Super Kings:

Mumbai Indians

🚨 Official: #IPL2020 to begin on September 19 in UAE 🇦🇪 Drop a 💙 if you’re excited!#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/VNPhA4XDRJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 2, 2020

KXIP

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMNT 🔊: #IPL2020 to be played in the UAE from 19th September to 10th November. Can we hear you say Aaaaaar Ceeeee Beeee Aaaar Ceeeee Beeee? #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/tecBh9EmwO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 2, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Each of these squads will leave to UAE on August 20, 2020. The teams are supposed to have a 24-member squad. The matches will be held across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

