Saurashtra vs Gujarat Live Cricket Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Semi-Final on Hotstar and Star Sports: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of SAU vs GUJ on TV and Online

Gujarat and Saurashtra lock horns in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The winner will head to the finals and face either Bengal or Karnataka, who are locked in other semi-final. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch live streaming online of Saurashtra vs Gujarat Ranji semis online then scroll down for all the details. Apart from live streaming online, you will get telecast details of Saurashtra vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final as well. Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Semi-Finals Schedule: Know Date, Match Timings and Venue Details of Teams in Ranji Semis.

Saurashtra and Gujarat will be looking to make it to the summit clash of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 as they face each other in what is called a battle of equals. Saurashtra qualified for the semis on the basis of the first-innings lead following a draw against Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat, on the other hand, handed Goa a 464-run defeat to make it to the last four.

Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final Schedule (Match Time and Venue Details)

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final between Saurashtra and Gujarat will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The match is scheduled to begin on February 29, Saturday. And will have a start time of 9:30 AM IST.

Live Telecast of Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and has been providing live telecast of the select matches thus far. It remains to be seen whether Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final live telecast is provided on any Star Sports channel or not.

Live Streaming Online of Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Semi-Final

With Star Sports having the telecast cast rights, the Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semi-final live streaming will be available on Star’s OTT platform Hotstar. The Saurashtra vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy match will be available on Hotstar’s website and mobile application.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Sheldon Jackson, Kamlesh Makwana, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (WK), Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (WK), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut.

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Manprit Juneja, Chirag Gandhi Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja Arzan Nagwasvalla, Smit Gohil, Siddharth Desai, Tejas Patel.