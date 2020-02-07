SCG Welcomes Back Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: @scg/Twitter)

Ahead of the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) welcomed former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh at the venue. “It was a great pleasure to welcome back Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh to the SCG today who are in Australia for the Bush Fire Cricket Bash Cricket Australia,” tweeted SCG along with the photos. The two former cricketers were also presented jerseys. Sachin Tendulkar Revisits SCG Dressing Room, Yuvraj Singh Gets Behind the Camera Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash Match; See Pics.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash takes place on Sunday with former cricketers from around the world joining hands to raise funds for Australian bushfire victims. The cricket match will feature the likes of Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, and Courtney Walsh. Sachin Tendulkar Throws Weight Behind ICC Women's T20 World Cup to Break Record.

Check Out SCG's Tweet

It was a great pleasure to welcome back Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh to the SCG today who are in Australia for the Bush Fire Cricket Bash Cricket Australia #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/PjDmVf0RuE — Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) February 7, 2020

The players have been divided into two teams named Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Interestingly, Tendulkar will coach Ponting XI while current Australian Test captain Tim Paine will coach Gilchrist XI. Earlier, Tendulkar revisited the dressing room at the SCG. While sharing pictures from the dressing room, he wrote, “memories came flooding back today.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) rescheduled the match from Saturday afternoon at the SCG to Sunday at Junction Oval due to rain forecast. The change in date meant Shane Warne will miss out because of his other commitments.