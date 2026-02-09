Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 7

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its group stage action as Scotland take on tournament debutants Italy today, Monday, 9 February. The Match 7 fixture is being held at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with both teams eager to secure vital points in a highly competitive Group C. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 9.

For Scotland, this is a must-win encounter following their 35-run defeat to the West Indies in their opening game. Italy, meanwhile, are making history as they step onto the world stage for the first time in a major ICC event, led by veteran Wayne Madsen.

Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming and Telecast Guide

Broadcasting rights for the 2026 edition are distributed across several regional partners to ensure global coverage.

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming India Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD JioHotstar (App & Website) United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go / NOW Italy Sky Italia Sky Go / NOW Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco / Tamasha App Australia — Amazon Prime Video Global Local Partners ICC.tv (Select territories)

In India, JioHotstar is providing a "Vertical Feed" for mobile-first audiences, alongside features like 360-view and multi-cam options (Stump, Hero, and Field views). For fans in Italy, Sky Italia will be providing comprehensive coverage of all the national team's matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

The surface at Eden Gardens is traditionally a balanced T20 wicket. While the historic ground offers good carry and bounce for pacers early on, it tends to assist spinners as the match progresses.

The weather in Kolkata for Monday morning is expected to be pleasant, with temperatures around 26°C and zero chance of precipitation. Given the 11:00 AM start, dew will not be a factor, making the toss decision largely dependent on whether captains prefer to set a target on a fresh morning pitch.

Italy enters the tournament with a squad that blends youth with significant professional experience. Alongside captain Wayne Madsen, the team features former South African international JJ Smuts and the Manenti brothers, providing a balanced all-round unit.

Scotland will lean heavily on the experience of Richie Berrington and the explosive opening of George Munsey. Having already played one match at the venue, the Scots will hope their familiarity with the Kolkata conditions gives them an edge against the nervous energy of the Italian debutants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).