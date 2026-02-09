The opening week of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its third day on Monday, 9 February, with a triple-header of matches that will see action across Groups B, C, and D. As the tournament gathers pace in India and Sri Lanka, several teams are looking to secure their first points, while heavyweights South Africa make their highly anticipated debut. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Monday's schedule spans three iconic venues: Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, and the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Today’s Match Schedule February 9 at T20 World Cup 2026

Match No. Fixture Group Venue Time (IST) Match 7 Scotland vs Italy Group C Eden Gardens, Kolkata 11:00 AM Match 8 Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC Ground, Colombo 3:00 PM Match 9 South Africa vs Canada Group D Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

Morning: Scotland vs Italy (Kolkata)

The day’s action begins in Kolkata, where Scotland take on tournament debutants Italy. This Group C encounter is crucial for both sides as they chase a top-two spot in a group that includes giants like England and the West Indies.

Italy, featuring several players with high-level franchise experience, are considered the "dark horses" of this edition. Scotland, meanwhile, will rely on their tactical discipline and recent form in European qualifiers to thwart the newcomers at the historic Eden Gardens. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Afternoon: Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo)

In Colombo, the focus shifts to Group B. Following Sri Lanka's opening-day win over Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman both view this match as a "must-win" to stay in contention for the Super 8s.

Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe side are the favourites on paper, but Oman have consistently proven to be a difficult opponent for Full Member nations in T20 cricket. The SSC pitch is expected to offer some assistance to the spinners as the afternoon progresses.

Evening: South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad)

The final match of the day sees Aiden Markram’s South Africa start their title quest against Canada under the lights in Ahmedabad. The Proteas, who were runners-up in the 2024 edition, enter the tournament with a formidable squad featuring stars like Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada.

For Canada, the task is daunting. Playing at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium against a top-tier side will be a massive test for Dilpreet Singh Bajwa's men. South Africa will be aiming for a high-margin victory to bolster their Net Run-Rate (NRR) in the competitive Group D.

