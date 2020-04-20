Shah Rukh Khan Is Missing IPL 2020, KKR Co-Owner’s Latest Tweet Would Make Every Indian Premier League Fan Miss It As Well

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) was officially postponed indefinitely after the coronavirus lockdown in India was extended till May 03. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29, but was postponed till April 14 before being further deferred. Meanwhile, just like the majority of the cricket fans, Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is missing this year’s tournament. SRK while responding to Ramesh Srivats’, a Twitter celeb, tweet, said he misses the “unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL”. IPL 2020 Officially Suspended Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Srivats tweeted a scenario of how teams would have stacked up had IPL 2020 being held on time. “But for this virus, by now, CSK would have qualified, DC would be out, SRH confident, RR surprisingly well placed, KXP surprisingly badly placed, KKR all over the place, MI would start winning every game because they need to, and RCB would start losing every game because, sigh!” tweeted Srivats.

While retweeting Srivats’ tweet, SRK wrote, “Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!!” Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Lady Gaga’s ‘One World Special’ to Celebrate COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video).

SRK Missing KKR in Action

Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!! https://t.co/8lwOBb36Zm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Knight Riders have won the IPL title twice (2012 and 2014). However, since then the Kolkata-based franchise has struggled to get into the finals. In fact, out of last five editions, KKR made it to the playoffs thrice, losing the Eliminator in 2016 and Qualifier 2 on two occasions in 2017 and 2018.