IPL 2020 Officially Suspended Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been official suspended amid the lockdown in Indian due to coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to start on March 29, but was postponed till April 15. Now that, the lockdown has been extended till May 03 in India, the IPL governing council has decided to suspend the 2020 edition of the league indefinitely. CSK Dressing Room Has Always Comprised of Legends, Says Murali Vijay.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 season will be suspended till further notice.,” read an official statement.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies,” it further read. PCB in No Mood to Cancel This Year's Asia Cup to Make Way for IPL 2020 in August.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also confirmed the development. “IPL Governing Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice, due to COVID19,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, India’s home One-Day International (ODI)series against South Africa in March was cancelled following the coronavirus crisis. The first match of the three-match series was washed out in Dharamshala and then subsequently, the remaining games were called-off.