Shakib Al Hasan Raises Over Rs 18 Lakh From 2019 Cricket World Cup Bat Auction to Assist in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Shakib Al Hasan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has raised $24,000 (Rs 18,29460) to assist his country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic by auctioning the bat he used during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The former Bangladesh skipper had earlier decided to auction the blade he used at the World Cup and made over 600 runs, which included two hundred and five half-centuries. The bat was purchased by Arif R Hossain, a New York-based Bangladeshi, who emerged as the highest bidder for the bat at the online auctions which was held on Wednesday. Shakib Al Hasan Posts PDA Photo With Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir on Instagram.

"I had said before that I want to put up a bat for auction. I have decided to auction the bat I used in the 2019 World Cup. It's a favourite bat of mine," Shakib had earlier said during a Facebook live session. "I had a good World cup with the bat and ball. There were some good performances, especially with the bat. I had used a single bat throughout the World Cup and even used tapes on it to get through games," he added. Mushfiqur Rahim Puts His Maiden Double-Century Bat on Auction to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Pandemic.

Shakib Al Hasan Auctions Bat

Shakib enjoyed a successful campaign at the World Cup last year where he amassed 606 runs and also took 11 wickets becoming the first-ever cricketer to score 600-plus runs and also take 10 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. "It's not that this bat has only been used at the World Cup. I have scored over 1500 runs with this bat and had used it prior to the tournament and after it as well,” Shakib had said.

"Although I like the bat a lot I have decided to put it up for auction with the thought that maybe it can leave some contribution to forming a fund during the ongoing coronavirus crisis."

The funds raised from the auction of the cricket bat will go to the Shakib Al Hasan foundation. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from cricket for failing to report a corrupt approach from a bookie, is the second Bangladesh cricketer to auction his bat after Mushfiqur Rahim did the same a couple of days ago.