On day two of the game between India and Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Shane Warne seemed to be quite agitated with Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings of the game. Warne’s frustration knew no bounds and he slammed the Australian batsman on air. “Jesus it’s annoying. Noo. Just f***ing bat properly,” said Warne on air which was broadcast by the Fox Sports Channel. Andrew Symonds was also agitated with his batting and he also vented out his frustration while being on air. Marnus Labuschagne Gets Chirpy With Rohit Sharma During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2, Asks, ‘What Did You Do In Quarantine’ (Watch Video).

Andrew Symonds was heard saying, "That or his ADD. Mate, if you keep that s**t up, we’re going to squash your guts out of your arse." The two ended up having a burst of laughter at the end of the conversation. Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 runs from 196 balls. During the course of his innings Labuschagne slammed 11 boundaries and no sixes. Now, let's have a look at the video which is going viral on social media.

Ahh Kayo, thank you for this pic.twitter.com/Jy6PfTpvYK — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) January 8, 2021

Talking about the day two of the game, the Australians got bundled out on 338 runs. Apart from Labuschagne, Steve Smith scored 131 runs. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the top trend on social media for scalping four wickets in the first innings. After an early departure of Rohit Sharma on the score of 26 runs, we had Shubman Gill who scored a half-century and made way to the pavilion. As of now, we have Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting on nine and five runs respectively.

