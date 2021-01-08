For a few hours now, we the video of Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds is making several rounds on social media. In the video we see Shane Warne dropping the f*** word bomb and Symonds also used foul language as both former Australians were quite frustrated with the batting of Marnus Labuschagne. Now, these words were broadcaster Kayo Sports has issued an apology for the comments. The channel took to social media and wrote, “Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise.” Shane Warne Agitated With Marnus Labuschagne’s Batting During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2021 Day 2, Drops F*** Bomb on Air (Watch Video).

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds faced a lot of flak on social media after their comments. The netizens lashed out at the duo and criticised them for the foul language used by the former Australian greats. Talking about Marnus Labuschange he scored 91 runs in the first innings of Australia. During the course of his innings, Labuschange slammed 11 fours and no sixes. For now, let's have a look at the video and the tweet below.

Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise. — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021

Talking about day 2 of the match, we had the Australian team getting bundled out on 338 runs. Steve Smith scored 131 runs from 226 balls. India has lost a couple of wickets. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batting on the score of nine and five runs respectively.

