Shaun Pollock Joins the Bandwagon of Trick Shot Videos, After Matthew Cross; Former South African Cricketer Tries Chipping at Home

Shaun Pollock Joins Matthew Cross (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the sporting action being paused amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several athletes from all around the world are not able showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, these sporting icons have become more active on social media and are constantly updating their fans by sharing the photos and videos of their daily-life activities. Recently, Scotland batsman Matthew Cross shared a video on Twitter and took the netizens by storm with his breathtaking amazing trick-shot video. Now, former South African captain Shaun Pollock also joined the bandwagon and shared a video of him doing a similar activity. Glenn Maxwell Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Takes a Dig at ‘Trick Shots’.

Just like Cross, the legendary also hits a golf ball in such a way that it will get deflect from four bats and will go into the can. He also mentioned that it was the Scottish star only who inspired him to take the challenge. Well, the talismanic all-rounder might have bid adieu to the game a decade ago. However, he still has the prowess to impress his fans. As a result, when Twitterati came across Pollock's amazing tricky, they went in a frenzy and hailed the star cricketer. Roger Federer Shows Off His 'Trick Shots' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Cross Showcased His Prowess!!

Meanwhile, all the major cricket events have come to a halt owing to the global health scare. From Australia vs New Zealand ODI series to South Africa's Tour of India, many tournaments have been postponed or cancelled. Even the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is under dark clouds and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is also set to get called off.