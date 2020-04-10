‘Bat's Friend Not Food,’ Scotland Cricketer Matthew Cross Stuns Fans With Amazing Trick Shot Video

Matthew Cross (Photo Credits: Twitter/Matthew Cross)

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a global shutdown in sporting activities as several competitions have been either suspended or cancelled. People have been advised to stay inside their homes and as expected sports personalities have obliged to this. While being in isolation sports stars are coming up with unique ways to keep their fans entertained and one of them is Scotland cricketer Matthew Cross. The 27-year-old has taken social media by storm with his brilliant trick-shot videos. Glenn Maxwell Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Takes a Dig at ‘Trick Shots’.

Scotland’s wicket-keeper batsmen Matthew Cross has continued to post videos of him attempting a trick shot on each day of the lockdown and his latest one is one of the best. In the TikTok video, the 27-year-old could be seen using a bat to deflect the golf ball into a can. After a successful attempt, the Scotland international continued raising the bar for his manoeuvre and kept on acing it. ‘Bat’s friend not food’ the 27-year-old captioned his post. Roger Federer Shows Off His 'Trick Shots' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

Watch Video

Fans and some professional cricketers were left stunned with the skills displayed by the Scotland international. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was impressed with Cross’ abilities as he commented ‘Jeez. That’s proper’

Kevin Pietersen

Brillinat

Brilliant @crossy16 please join our campaign #BatsareforCricketonly. .pick up your bat and give us a shout. .let's get Cats Dogs & Bats off the Menu ☺ — sandy singh (@sandysingh71) April 10, 2020

While some fans were in awe of Matthew Cross’s talent, others were not that impressed as they thought the cricketer used a camera trick.

Camera Trick?

Funny how the can doesn't move when the ball goes in ... Camera trickery — dean parker (@19dean62) April 9, 2020

My thoughts exactly. The ball doesn’t even bounce or make a noise when it lands in there — RPA Media Services (@RPA_Media) April 10, 2020

Speaking of Matthew Cross, the 27-year-old debuted for Scotland in 2013 and has went on to represent them in 52 ODIs and 43 T20Is. He even was the vice-captain of the Under 19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 World Cup.