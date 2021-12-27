While India continued to keep an edge over South Africa on Day 1 of the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli disappointed once again, falling for just 35 runs. As a matter of fact, Kohli looked pretty watchful and confident and at one point in time, it looked as if he would be able to make it big. But the 33-year old fell to one of the biggest baits that fast bowlers in the world use against him. Chasing a very wide delivery outside the off-stump, Kohli edged one and it was caught in the slips. And the wait for a 71st international hundred continued with that wicket. Mayank Agarwal ‘Not Allowed’ To Express Opinion on His Dismissal During India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1, Says, ‘Will Leave It at That Unless I Want To Get My Money Docked'

Former South African great Shaun Pollock reckoned that Kohli has got to be really disappointed with himself after that dismissal. Cricbuzz quoted him saying, "Looking at his dismissal, he's got to be really, really disappointed. He looked in such good touch; he looked so motivated; his feet were moving nicely and he was getting in really strong positions. To have chased that delivery on 35, almost when he was set and looked like he was going to get a big score. I think he must be sitting at the hotel pretty frustrated at the fact that he got out in that fashion."

India were on the front seat early on in the Test match with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitching a 117-run opening partnership. After Agarwal's dismissal, India were handed a jolt as Cheteshwar Pujara too departed soon. Kohli and Rahul did try to fight back but the Indian captain perished, leaving Ajinky Rahane stick around to see off proceedings alongside Rahul, who scored a fascinating unbeaten hundred. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the best bowler with three wickets. The second day's play was washed out due to rain.

