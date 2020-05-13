Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Cool Look’ in His Throwback Picture Is Full of Swag (View Post)

Shikhar Dhawan Cool Look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the cricket activities all around the world coming to halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent players got a breather from their busy schedule and hence, they became more active on social media than usual. Well, India's swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan belongs to that category. Recently, the veteran batsman went down the memory Lane and shared the throwback picture of his 'cool look' from his young days. Just like the southpaw's batting, the picture is also full of swag and hence, the comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar’s Volcano Experiment Will Give You Major Father-Son Goals (Watch Video).

“My cool look back in the day,” read the caption of the picture shared the left-handed batsman. In the snap, he can be seen wearing a black shirt, silver watch and black goggles. However, just like his modern look, he is not sporting a moustache or beard which suggests that the picture has to at least eight to nine years old. He might be seen in a completely different avatar. However, the charm of the Gabbar is still the same in the snap. Have a look. Shikhar Dhawan’s Quarantine Romance With Wife Ayesha Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

View Post:

View this post on Instagram My cool look back in the day 😎 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 13, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Talking about Dhawan’s quarantine life, the left-handed batsman seems to enjoy a great time at home with his family. Recently, the 34-year old shared a video in which he and his son Zoravar can be seen experimenting with a home-made volcano. Other than that, the Delhi Capitals’ opener also shared many videos in which he was dancing and playing cricket with his kid. Also, in one of his recent videos, he was seen romancing his wife Ayesha but in a hilarious way.