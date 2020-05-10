Shikhar Dhawan’s Quarantine Romance With Wife Ayesha Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan With Wife Ayesha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India's swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is a treat to watch when he gets going in the cricket field. However, the southpaw also has many other talents in his arsenal to entertain the fans. The veteran batsman has become more active than usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is constantly sharing the photos and videos of his daily-life activities. In his latest antics on Instagram, he can be seen romancing with his wife Ayesha on song 'Main Teri Mohabbat Mein.' Through the video, he showcased the difference between the first week of quarantine which will leave you in splits. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Pehelwan’ Suresh Raina.

Showing the scenario of the first week of isolation, the couple can be seen loving each other and enjoying the time together. Whereas in the sixth week, the two are still romancing but are free to fart in front of each other. In fact, in one scene, Ayesha can be seen spraying room freshener after Dhawan farted. "Some quarantine fun and entertainment just for you guys.. Thank you @aesha.dhawan5 for making every day so much fun," read the caption of the video shared by Dhawan.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Dhawan’s last international appearance came in the third and last ODI between India and Australia in January earlier this year. In the game, he sustained a shoulder injury which forced him to miss the whole New Zealand tour. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents Delhi Capitals. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.