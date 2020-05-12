Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar’s Volcano Experiment Will Give You Major Father-Son Goals (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan and Zoravar's Volcano Experiment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many major cricket activities came to a halt around the world. Hence, many prominent players got a breather from their packed schedule and got the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is certainly one of those who are enjoying a gala time at home and one can visit his Instagram page to check the fact. In his latest antics on the picture-sharing website, he can be seen experimenting with a home-made volcano alongside his son Zoravar. Well, the test was successful as the volcano busted and the father-son duo was in sheer delight. Shikhar Dhawan’s Quarantine Romance With Wife Ayesha Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

“Some fun experiment with my champ,” read the caption of the video shared by the 34-year-old cricketer. This was, however, not the very first time when the veteran batsman shared an intriguing video on social media with his son. In his previous videos, he was also seen dancing and playing cricket with his little kid. Well, Dhawan is just not having a great time at home but is also giving major father-son goals to his fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest video. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Pehelwan’ Suresh Raina.

Watch Video:

The left-handed batsman has also shared some interesting videos with his wife Ayesha on the website. Not too long ago, he shared a clip in which he was seen romancing his ‘better half’ but in a hilarious way.

Meanwhile, Dhawan would have been busy in opening the batting for Delhi Capitals in normal circumstances. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.