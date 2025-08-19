India national cricket team have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming high-voltage Asia Cup 2025. The squad led by captain Suryakumar Yadav have named Shubman Gill as the new vice-captain. The other players in the squad include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. The squad has, however, raised some eyebrows and gave rise to criticisms after not including ace players KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. KL Rahul was in splendid form in the IPL 2025, and so were Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Omitting them from the Asia Cup 2025 T20Is looks shocking to many. Rahul also had a majestic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Included, Mohammed Siraj Not Picked.

