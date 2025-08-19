India national cricket team have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming high-voltage Asia Cup 2025. The squad led by captain Suryakumar Yadav have named Shubman Gill as the new vice-captain. The other players in the squad include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. The squad has, however, raised some eyebrows and gave rise to criticisms after not including ace players KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. KL Rahul was in splendid form in the IPL 2025, and so were Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Omitting them from the Asia Cup 2025 T20Is looks shocking to many. Rahul also had a majestic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Included, Mohammed Siraj Not Picked.

'INDIA NEEDS'

INDIA NEEDS KL RAHUL and not to forget INDIA NEEDS SHREYAS IYER too https://t.co/VTf6zOSFuV — chaoticankita (@Queenofkaandsfr) August 19, 2025

'What Logic Is This!?'

No KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jaiswal?? And what are Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana doing in the squad? What logic is this!? https://t.co/ZKm5v20VLy — 𝗡 𝗜 𝗞 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 (@NIKHIL_SUPERFAN) August 19, 2025

'What The Hell'!

No KL Rahul?!! No Yashasvi jaiswal?!! No Shreyas Iyer?!!! What the hell do these guys want to do? https://t.co/tFbiZMiixf — viratpaglu🇮🇳 (@viratfever18) August 19, 2025

'Did Not Select KL Rahul'

They did not select KL Rahul for Asia Cup.🤡 pic.twitter.com/wOB5Kuh9M5 — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) August 19, 2025

'Proven Player' Left Out

Why has Rinku Singh even been picked in the team? Meanwhile, a proven player like Shreyas Iyer has been left out. This is exactly how the BCCI ruins the career of a genuinely talented cricketer. — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) August 19, 2025

'Shock Call'

No Shreyas Iyer is a shock call. I expected him to make the cut Could've rested Bumrah but I guess he'll be rotated. Also means, Kuldeep may finally get a game in India colours — Code Cha(i)os (@CodeChaios) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)