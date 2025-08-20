Shreyas Iyer's omission from India National Cricket Team's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has generated intense debate and speculation about the role of off-field dynamics and BCCI's preferences in squad selection. Despite his standout performances in both international and domestic cricket, including a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 where he led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final and scored over 600 runs at a striking rate of 175.07, Iyer was neither included in the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 nor named among the reserves. This decision left fans and experts alike searching for answers. No KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in India Squad for Asia Cup 2025, Angry Fans React.

Possible Reasons for Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion

Overcrowded Middle Order: India’s T20 team currently features a congested middle order, with established players like Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel already competing for limited spots. Selectors reportedly struggled to fit Iyer into a lineup overflowing with in-form talent, leaving him out despite his credentials.

Strategic Preference for Left-Handers: Head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for valuing tactical left-right combinations, could have played a role in the selection process. Reports suggest a preference for left-handed batsmen in the middle order, making Rinku Singh’s inclusion more valuable from a team composition perspective. This strategic maneuvering may have reduced Iyer’s chances of making it to India's squad for Asia Cup 2025.

Shreyas Iyer Not Liked?

Several experts, including former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, indicated that player selection often boils down to subjective preferences within the management and selectors. Nayar candidly stated, "Maybe Shreyas Iyer is not liked as much as someone else," implying that non-performance-based factors, such as personal favoritism or management's vision, might influence crucial decisions.

What truly perplexed many observers was Iyer’s omission from even the five stand-by players, signaling that he might not be central to the selectors’ future T20 plans. Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed surprise, stating that even if the core squad was crowded, a place in the reserves seemed warranted given Iyer’s form and track record.

Performance vs Selection

On merit, Iyer's exclusion seems puzzling. He was one of the top-scorers in the IPL 2025 and a key figure in Punjab Kings' success, with a consistent record in domestic T20s as well. Cricket experts like Ravichandran Ashwin have termed the omission “sad” and “unfair,” questioning how selectors could ignore such a strong performer for both the main squad and the reserves.

Robin Uthappa Calls Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion Strange

There are around 18 T20I’s to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer who was integral in helping you win the CT seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his… https://t.co/lsa6MpvhLz — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 20, 2025

Iyer’s exclusion from Asia Cup 2026 squad appears to be a product of a stacked middle order, tactical preferences favoring left-handers, and possible subjective choices by team management and not a reflection of his form or capability. The decision has left a “question mark” over the message being sent to consistent performers in domestic and league cricket.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

