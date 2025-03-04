Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer often shared pictures of him with his sister Shresta Iyer. Shreyas and Shresta displayed a lovely bond between brother and sister specially during Raksha Bandhan. As her brother keeps making India proud in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Shresta also made her debut in Bollywood as she featured in an item song named 'Agreement Karle' from the movie 'Sarkari Baccha'. Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Rocket Throw’ at Striker's End Dismisses Alex Carey for 61 Runs During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Shresta Iyer Makes Bollywood Debut

View this post on Instagram

