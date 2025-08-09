Star India national cricket team player Shreyas Iyer posted picture with his sister, celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025. Batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a picture, sitting on the stairs with his sister Shresta Iyer. Posting the picture in collaboration with his sister on Instagram, the Punjab Kings batter wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan", with a heart. Rinku Singh Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Sister Neha Singh, Star India National Cricket Team Player Seen Sharing Light Moments in Heartwarming Instagram Post (See Pics).

Shreyas Iyer With Shresta Iyer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

