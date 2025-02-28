India have been flawless in both their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches thus far, winning comprehensively against Bangladesh and Pakistan, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. However, reports coming in from Dubai, suggest that Shubman Gill could be handed his One-Day International (ODI) captaincy debut for India, in the upcoming IND vs NZ Group A CT 2025 Match. Unconfirmed sources have stated that Sharma might be rested against New Zealand, who has been facing a bit of trouble with his hamstring. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Indian Captain Featuring in Starting XI.

As per Indian Express, Gill, who has been named as India's vice-captain for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will lead the Men in Blue in the inconsequential match against New Zealand, with the side already qualified for the semifinals. India play their semifinal on March 3 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, with the second-best qualified team from Group B.

Form-wise Gill has been terrific, slamming 147 runs in two CT 2025 matches, which includes an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh, and a steady 46 against Pakistan. The young opener has experience leading Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) winning five and losing seven matches out of 12 in IPL 2024 as captain.

Gill has captained Team India in T20Is as well, winning four out of five matches during India's tour of Zimbabwe last year.

