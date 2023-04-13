Simon Doull has rubbished media reports which claimed that he experienced mental torture in Pakistan. The New Zealand commentator was quoted by Geo News as saying that life in Pakistan was like living in jail after he had criticized Babar Azam’s strike rate during PSL 2023. Doull reportedly had made some shocking claims, stating that he could not go out for food after that incident. “Living in Pakistan is like living in jail..I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured but by the grace of God I somehow escaped from Pakistan,” said Doull. 'Living in Pakistan is Like Living in Jail' Simon Doull Reveals Harrowing Experience of Mental Torture After Remark on Babar Azam's Strike Rate During PSL 2023.

But a latest development has claimed that Doull has denied such reports. According to Saj Sadiq, the editor of a Pakistan publication PakPassion, the Kiwi cricketer-turned-commentator said that he loved his time in the country. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Just spoke with Simon Doull. He denies reports quoting him as saying he was not allowed to go out in Pakistan as Babar Azam fans were waiting for him and that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. He says that he absolutely loved his time in Pakistan.” After Babar Azam, Simon Doull Criticises Virat Kohli for Being 'Concerned About a Milestone' During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

The New Zealand commentator had made news few days ago when he criticized Virat Kohli on air, stating that the RCB star was “concerned about a milestone” while batting in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Pakistan will be in action when they face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, which starts on April 14.

